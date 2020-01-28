NBA Releases Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Tribute Video

The basketball community lost an icon this past weekend when Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. His impact on the sport will be felt for generations to come.

Bryant came into the league at 18 years old. Despite being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Lakers felt the need to trade for him because they saw something special in the Lower Merion product. It turns out they were absolutely right.

Over the course of his career, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, won five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs and led the league in scoring twice.

His final game was as incredible of a sendoff as you could possibly imagine. Bryant scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz, leading the Lakers to an improbable comeback.

What really separated Bryant from other star athletes was his relentless drive to win. It didn’t matter if he was playing hurt or simply past his prime, the Black Mamba refused to back down from a challenge.

On Tuesday morning, the NBA released a heartfelt tribute to honor all the great moments from Bryant’s career.

Check it out:

This beautiful video from the NBA truly puts into perspective how dominant Bryant was during his time on the hardwood. Every big moment felt like it straight out of Hollywood.

Fans all over the world continue to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant. Hopefully tribute videos like this can help people remember all the good times from his life.