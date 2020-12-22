There Are 2 Real NBA Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The NBA is back – for real.

While it seems like the league’s 2019-20 season just ended – it kind of did, after all, as the NBA Finals finished in October – the regular season is about to begin.

The 2020-21 season tips off in hours. There are two regular season games on tap for Tuesday night. Here’s the schedule for the league’s Opening Night games.

Tuesday night, Dec. 22:

Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m. E.T. on TNT

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. E.T. on TNT

Most of the rest of the league will then be in action on Wednesday night or later this week.

The most-intriguing matchup of the night is probably the first one, when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets will take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Durant, who won two championships in Golden State, said he’s not anticipating any extra emotions before tipoff.

“I feel like each game is important to me,” Durant said. “And it’s no more important to me because I am playing against my old teammates. I just feel like the game of basketball is going to have me on that level anyway and it’s going to be good to see some of my old teammates.”

It’ll be fun to watch either way.