NBA Spokesman Responds To LeBron James’ Criticism

Injuries have unfortunately played a major role in this year’s playoffs, as multiple superstars have been forced to miss significant time. Earlier today, LeBron James shared his thoughts on all the injuries that have taken place this season.

James criticized the NBA for having such a short offseason between the end of the 2019-20 season and start of the 2020-21 season.

“They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen,” James tweeted. “I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just ‘PART OF THE GAME’. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane.”

A few hours after James criticized the shortened offseason, NBA spokesman Mike Bass released his response to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

“Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons,” Bass said, via Marc Stein of the New York Times. “While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic.”

While we totally understand why James is frustrated, it’s important to point out that the NBA was put in a tough spot due to the pandemic and upcoming Olympics.

All eyes will now shift over to James to see if he has anything to say to Bass.