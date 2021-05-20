NBA Star Calls Out LeBron James For ‘Acting’ Injured

LeBron James appeared to be in pain during the final minutes of last night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Some people, however, believe ‘The King’ was milking his injury,

James was fouled hard by Draymond Green with roughly two minutes on the game clock. He needed a few minutes to shake off the hit and return to the free-throw line. The ESPN broadcast showed James receiving eye drops to help out his vision.

Although it really seemed like James was bothered by the hit he took to the face, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has his doubts.

During last night’s game, McCollum tweeted “Actor of the year,” when James was on the sidelines nursing his eye injury.

Actor of the year 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

McCollum doubled down on this take, tweeting “Bron ain’t slick he wanted to rest for them free throws.”

Bron ain’t slick he wanted to rest for them free throws 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Despite what McCollum thinks, James claims that he was dealing with double vision. He explained what the final minutes of last night’s game were like in his postgame chat with ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols.

“After Draymond’s finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there,” James said. “So I just shot at the middle one. And I was able to, through the grace of the man above, I was able to knock it down.”

James’ vision should be back to normal just in time for the Lakers’ first-round matchup with the Suns.