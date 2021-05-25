The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Releases Statement On LeBron James Not Having To Sit Out

LeBron James on the court in Game 1 vs. Portland in 2020.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers first-round opener against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James found himself in a bit of hot water. The Lakers star reportedly violated the league’s health and safety protocols last week at a promotional event.

James attended an event for a tequila brand that he backs, along with recording artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan. Although the 35-year-old NBA player was deemed to be in violation of health and safety protocols, he was not required by the league to quarantine because the event never reached a “threat level of virus spread”, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA released a statement on Monday to clear up any lingering confusion about the situation involving James.

“To clarify any remaining misconception, LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result. Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary,” NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said in a statement. “Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which were addressed with the player’s team in a similar fashion.

“Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots.”

James was asked about violating the league’s health and safety protocols after the Lakers Game 1, 99-90 loss to the Suns. He answered quickly.

“I’ll be ready for Game 2,” he responded, via Clutch Points.

It looks like James and the NBA are eager to put the situation behind them and should be able to do so later this week. LeBron will try to pull the Lakers even with the Suns in Game 2 on Tuesday night.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.