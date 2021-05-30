NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis Injury News

Just before halftime in a close Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis took a tumble to the floor and immediately reached for his groin area. He didn’t come back out of the locker room to start for the second half.

Soon after the start of the third quarter, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols shared that Davis had been diagnosed with a left groin strain and would not return for the remainder of the game on Sunday. He left the game with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes played

The injury update spelled devastating news for the Lakers who fell deeper into a hole during the third quarter of Game 4 without their star big man. Already, Davis struggled to get ready for Sunday’s game due to a knee sprain and will now have to work through another setback to return to the floor.

After Davis left the game in Staples Center, the Suns extended their lead over the Lakers and seemed poised to tie the series up at two games apiece.

Dude is injured a lot. He just is. https://t.co/MWvfwjbD6f — Nick Bahe (@NickBahe) May 30, 2021

Lakers lose 25 points, 9 rebounds in the series with the Anthony Davis injury. He had 34 points in games 2 & 3. Not sure where you find all those points. Dust off Morris, Harrell, THT — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 30, 2021

Stunned that Anthony Davis was injured, he's been such an iron man for the Lakers, who could have ever predicted he'd be hurt? #Shocking pic.twitter.com/uu56uLMEhk — Ben Maller (@benmaller) May 30, 2021

Left groin strains for @AntDavis23. He will not return in Game 4. This is the reason I do NOT have the @Lakers as the favorite: Durability. It’s all about availability, people!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 30, 2021

Davis has been the key for the Lakers in the series as he’s proven to be a matchup problem for the Suns when Deandre Ayton isn’t on the floor. After an underwhelming Game 1, Davis scored 34 points in Game 2 and 34 points in Game 3 to carry the defending champs to back-to-back victories.

The Lakers success in the rest of the Western Conference first round series will be dependent on the health of their All NBA big man. If Davis can’t return, later this week, LA’s playoff run may end prematurely.

LeBron James and the Lakers are doing their best to stay competitive in Sunday’s Game 4. Tune into ABC to watch the conclusion.