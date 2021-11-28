NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Fan News

LeBron James was at the center of a few notable NBA incidents this past week. In addition to getting a brief suspension for an altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, the star forward had a run-in with two fans sitting front row at Wednesday’s Pacers-Lakers game.

The league has now put the latter of those two incidents to rest.

The NBA announced on Sunday why the two fans sitting courtside at Pacers-Lakers on Wednesday were removed from their seats after an exchange with James. League spokesman Mike Bass simply revealed that the patrons were ejected for “violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.”

No further information was given on exactly what the fans said or did, but insider Shams Charania reported that the two individuals made “inappropriate comments and gestures” towards James during the game.

Even so, the fans won’t face a more extensive punishment. No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected, per Charania.

The NBA’s statement doesn’t exactly answer the question of what the two fans said to James that got him to approach the officiating crew and point out who was giving him trouble. LeBron addressed the incident after the game on Wednesday, but also declined to reveal what was said.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters. “That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”

The NBA world was left rather confused that the league didn’t address what was said by the fans during Wednesday’s game. All of the parties involved in the incident seem eager to move on, but many basketball fans still feel like the issue is unresolved.

A handful of others interpreted the league’s comments as a dismissal of some shocking rumors that started to circulate on social media about what the two Pacers fans said to James before their ejection.

The exchange between the fans sitting courtside and LeBron James will seemingly remain a mystery as the league has now addressed the situation for the last time.

The Lakers star will now look to move on from his busy week and refocus on getting his team back into contention in the Western Conference.