NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Suspension News

LeBron James on the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After a wild scene broke out in Sunday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers, the two players at the center of the altercation, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, have been disciplined by the NBA.

The league announced on Monday evening that the Lakers forward and Pistons center would both be suspended for their actions during Sunday night’s contest.

James was given a one-game suspension for hitting Stewart in the face during a free-throw and Stewart received a steeper, two-game punishment for relentlessly pursuing James after the initial incident, with the intention of escalating the situation.

Both players were ejected in third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Monday. Los Angeles went on to storm back from a double-digit deficit to win 121-116.

Because of the shocking nature of the scene that unfolded in Detroit on Sunday and LeBron’s involvement in the incident, the NBA world had lots of thoughts on the league’s punishments. Many fans were upset that James didn’t get an equal punishment to Stewart for beginning the scuffle with a dangerous flagrant foul.

“IN WHAT WORLD DOES ISAIAH STEWART GET SUSPENDED FOR MORE GAMES THAN LEBRON?? Lebron punched him in the face. Stewart forced security guards to do their jobs. That’s it! He had every right to be angry!” one fan wrote.

Other fans and media members agreed with the above sentiment, but many thought the punishment was perfectly fair.

The league clearly wanted to show that neither player’s actions were acceptable as both will be suspended without pay. James will also miss an important Tuesday night matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden as a result.

Stewart will miss back-to-back games against the Heat and the Bucks before returning later in the week for a West Coast road trip.

Most importantly, both players will be available for the Lakers-Pistons rematch on Sunday night. Given what happened yesterday, that matchup will surely be one to watch.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.