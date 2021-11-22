NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Suspension News

After a wild scene broke out in Sunday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers, the two players at the center of the altercation, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, have been disciplined by the NBA.

The league announced on Monday evening that the Lakers forward and Pistons center would both be suspended for their actions during Sunday night’s contest.

James was given a one-game suspension for hitting Stewart in the face during a free-throw and Stewart received a steeper, two-game punishment for relentlessly pursuing James after the initial incident, with the intention of escalating the situation.

Both players were ejected in third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Monday. Los Angeles went on to storm back from a double-digit deficit to win 121-116.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/blyOFowWQ3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 22, 2021

Because of the shocking nature of the scene that unfolded in Detroit on Sunday and LeBron’s involvement in the incident, the NBA world had lots of thoughts on the league’s punishments. Many fans were upset that James didn’t get an equal punishment to Stewart for beginning the scuffle with a dangerous flagrant foul.

“IN WHAT WORLD DOES ISAIAH STEWART GET SUSPENDED FOR MORE GAMES THAN LEBRON?? Lebron punched him in the face. Stewart forced security guards to do their jobs. That’s it! He had every right to be angry!” one fan wrote.

Other fans and media members agreed with the above sentiment, but many thought the punishment was perfectly fair.

IN WHAT WORLD DOES ISAIAH STEWART GET SUSPENDED FOR MORE GAMES THAN LEBRON?? Lebron punched him in the face. Stewart forced security guards to do their jobs. That's it! He had every right to be angry! https://t.co/WL9rXSTxNz — DGC (@Itamar_17_10) November 22, 2021

Ridiculous. No way in hell Stewart should be suspended longer than LeBron https://t.co/Jfr0rVugUF — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) November 22, 2021

Still think it should have been one game for Stewart and none for LeBron. https://t.co/VvlP2e3QXO — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) November 22, 2021

Stewart gets one extra for the drama lol https://t.co/3Jaw9MvtaU — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) November 22, 2021

Two games? I should've played in the NBA instead of beer league hockey, apparently. https://t.co/g1byA3GQjs — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 22, 2021

Isaiah Stewart received a steeper suspension 💀 https://t.co/T210OwyaN5 — Connor Grott (@Connor_Grott) November 22, 2021

That could have been a LOT worse https://t.co/QaasyYTBdj — Chris Fillar (@ItsFillar) November 22, 2021

The league clearly wanted to show that neither player’s actions were acceptable as both will be suspended without pay. James will also miss an important Tuesday night matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden as a result.

Stewart will miss back-to-back games against the Heat and the Bucks before returning later in the week for a West Coast road trip.

Most importantly, both players will be available for the Lakers-Pistons rematch on Sunday night. Given what happened yesterday, that matchup will surely be one to watch.