NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson’s Pick For Best Player

Magic Johnson was on hand at SoFi Stadium this weekend to watch the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys, but he wasn’t the only notable Lakers star there for the game. Current NBA star LeBron James was also present for the inaugural game at the newest NFL venue.

The two Lakers each posted a picture together on social media over the weekend at the Chargers-Cowboys game. However, it wasn’t exactly the image that got the NBA world talking.

Johnson’s caption sparked up quite the discussion on Twitter after he posted the photo with James. In the caption, he called LeBron the “greatest player in the game today.”

“Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today @KingJames!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson has been a staunch defender of James for the last couple of years, so his defense of the 36-year-old, four-time champion makes sense. However, not everyone agreed with the former Laker’s assessment of who the best player in the league is today.

NOTHING BUT FACTS MAGIC. LEBRON FOREVER GREATEST. https://t.co/97eTXpGQKa — nick (@nsitto2) September 19, 2021

KD’s better rn but these are two amazing 6’8ish legends https://t.co/z8mXB6ejs1 — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) September 19, 2021

KD standing behind y’all? https://t.co/FYFfNLfYKb — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 19, 2021

Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are all players that were brought up in response to Magic’s tweet, but it looks like the former Lakers great will stand by his pick.

Johnson later clarified that Durant is the best offensive force in the game.

I had a fun dinner meeting last night with Kevin Durant, the most unstoppable offensive force in the NBA today, and his business partner Rich Kleiman. @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/CqhH20fzve — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 22, 2021

Even at the age of 36 and with a hefty amount of mileage on his body, James has proven that he’s still capable of taking a team to the top of the mountain. He led the Lakers to a championship in 2020 and still averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game last season, despite suffering a high ankle sprain in March.

James will have a chance to add to his legacy this upcoming season after the Lakers re-tooled this offseason. With the addition of numerous savvy veterans, Los Angeles looks poised for another run to the playoffs, which would add credence to Johnson’s recent claim.