NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith’s LeBron Prediction

Stephen A. Smith caused quite a stir on Tuesday with comments about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Tuesday morning.

When discussing the NBA landscape through the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season on First Take this morning, the ESPN host remained bullish on the Golden State Warriors. He went as far as to say that a LeBron-led Lakers team couldn’t take down a fully healthy Golden State squad.

“Obviously, things can change because you can go out there and acquire somebody different,” Smith declared on First Take on Tuesday. “I’m saying as presently constructed with Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James completely healthy, [the Lakers] still ain’t beating the Warriors.”

The ESPN host then made his strongest claim about LeBron, saying that he doesn’t see the four-time champ winning another NBA title.

“I believe this is the last championship LeBron James is going to win, meaning it’s over,” Smith said. “There aren’t any more championships coming.”

I think LEBRON has won his last title! I think it's over! pic.twitter.com/7dzOHtAE7q — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 16, 2021

Smith’s declaration was shocking to hear just 15 games into the 2021-22 NBA season. As a result, fans had quite a lot to say to the ESPN host about his latest take.

A handful of basketball fans agreed with Smith’s claim about LeBron’s window already having passed him by. With the current Lakers roster, James turning 37 in just over a month and the level of talent around the league, some could see why the ESPN delivered this specific take on Tuesday.

agreed…too many good teams now to go through. https://t.co/V5CJNQM85j — Luca Rosano (@lucarosano3) November 16, 2021

However, a large portion of basketball fans took to Twitter to disagree with Smith. Many pointed out that the NBA season is just 15 games old and LeBron has been sidelined for most of that stretch with a few minor injuries.

When the postseason rolls around, many fans seem to think that the Lakers star will be just fine.

Bookmark this it’s only been 15 games 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wcUskWZcZs — Handsome . (@FvckLaDarin_) November 16, 2021

It’s November and half of their rotation has been injured https://t.co/wAmY12Bmqm — He Who Remains (@KoolestKidOut) November 16, 2021

Keep doubting the king https://t.co/aWdz94emyD — Ricardo Barata 🇵🇹 (@baratoidebarata) November 16, 2021

LeBron is expected to make his return from a minor abdominal injury later this week and if there’s one thing that basketball fans have come to know about him, it’s that he uses every little critique about him as fuel. He’ll surely have heard about Smith’s latest comments by the time he gets back on the court.

With plenty of time to round into form, James will likely ease his way back into things. However, when the playoffs are near, he’ll surely set out to prove Smith and all of his other doubters wrong.