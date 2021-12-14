NBA World Reacts To Discouraging Lakers Practice News

Earlier this week, the NBA decided to take its most drastic step this season to curb the spread of COVID-19. The league postponed two Chicago Bulls games to give the organization a chance to get healthy with 10 total players and a number of staff members out due to the virus.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers became the latest NBA team to get affected by COVID-19 this season.

According to multiple reports, including from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers canceled practice on Tuesday. A team spokesperson confirmed that the decision was related to the “league’s health and safety protocols.”

The Lakers have cancelled practice today, and a team spokesperson confirms that it’s related to the league’s health and safety protocols. More details to come. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 14, 2021

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin provided an update soon after the news broke that a Lakers player tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced that the player is Talen Horton-Tucker.

The player is Talen Horton-Tucker, the Lakers announced. https://t.co/ypBUXn9lsb — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 14, 2021

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Lakers were scheduled to fly to Dallas on Tuesday for a Wednesday meeting with the Dallas Mavericks. It’s unclear when the team will travel after the news of the canceled practice.

The Lakers are just the latest team to take action because of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Apart from the recent Bulls outbreak, the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers canceled practices last week when Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle tested positive for the virus.

With the Lakers, one of the league’s most well-known teams, now affected by COVID-19, basketball fans and media members took to social media to wonder if the NBA should take further action.

The Lakers are scheduled to fly to Dallas today for tomorrow night's ESPN game against the Mavericks but canceled their scheduled practice today according to the league's health and safety protocols. Such outcomes have clearly become a daily, leaguewide concern post-Thanksgiving. https://t.co/rlpB7JiNDI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 14, 2021

Things are getting out of hand https://t.co/fmqW5AaqMT — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) December 14, 2021

Starting to feel like March 2020 again. https://t.co/tqQ3lcK8Ya — Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) December 14, 2021

The Bulls, currently with 10 players in the protocol, play the Lakers on Sunday. Yeeeeeah… https://t.co/VVqQOpMOya — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) December 14, 2021

The Lakers were last in action on Sunday, at home against the Orlando Magic. LeBron James, who missed a game earlier this season because of a false-positive test, powered his team to 106-94 victory with a 30-point triple-double.

Stay tuned for more information on the developing situation in Los Angeles.