NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Point Guard Trade Rumor

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 08: Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Spectrum Center on January 08, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3, and their roster construction looks to be suboptimal.

As always, the Lakers are being linked to several players on the trade market, even though the season is less than one week old. The latest name being mentioned is Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers have had their eye on Rozier for some time and remain interested.

"Charlotte’s Terry Rozier emerged as a trade target for the Lakers in the offseason and their interest in him remains high, multiple sources tell The Athletic," Charania wrote.

The reactions to Charania's report among Laker fans are varied, with some particularly enthused about possibly adding Rozier.

"Plz make it happen," tweeted one fan.

"Make this pls," added another.

Not everyone feels the same way though.

"The choices are either stick with a man who hits the top of the backboard or a potential criminal," said one fan. "Pelinka should get kicked out of the country."

"This is what it’s come down to…?#LakersNation we down bad," said another.

In his first two appearances of the season, Rozier averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds per outing.