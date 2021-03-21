NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Injury News

LeBron James has almost never missed an extended period of time due to an injury as an NBA player. The Los Angeles Lakers star forward feels indestructible on the court.

However, that changed on Saturday night.

James, 36, suffered an apparent ankle injury in a home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. The superstar forward is expected to be out for multiple games, at least.

The injury looked very painful.

Here is the injury to LeBron’s ankle. 😬 pic.twitter.com/AHxYEnmdzt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 20, 2021

ESPN.com had some telling details on LeBron’s status:

James knocked over a chair in frustration on his way to the locker room, and received X-rays and an MRI on the ankle after the game, sources told ESPN.

The X-rays were reportedly negative, which is good news, but LeBron could still be out for an extended period of time. He’s reportedly been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

LeBron’s teammates weren’t happy with the play.

“A guy dove for a loose ball, took his leg out from up under him,” Montrezl Harrell said. “I really don’t feel like it was one of those loose-ball plays. He had to go through his leg to get the ball, man. He was turned sideways. The ball was behind him. I mean, you’re jumping at an angle, going across this way, I mean, I don’t know how you feel that’s a loose ball.”

LeBron, meanwhile, is upset by his absence from the floor.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

The Lakers will now have to play without LeBron and Anthony Davis for the foreseeable future. It’ll be interesting to see if Los Angeles makes any big moves at the trade deadline.

The NBA MVP race is also opening up in a major way, as the two apparent frontrunners, LeBron and Joel Embiid, are both out with injuries.

MVP race ever been this wide-open this late in the season? with Embiid and LeBron out indefinitely, you can make a case for NINE different guys — all of whom could very well get at least one first-place vote come ballot time. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 20, 2021

The Lakers are 28-14 on the season, currently tied for second in the Western Conference.