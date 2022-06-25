NBA World Reacts To 2022 1st-Round Pick Calling Out LeBron

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Bennedict Mathurin has been in the NBA for less than two full days and he has already called out LeBron James.

Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft by the Indiana Pacers, said James is going to have to prove that he's better than the Arizona product.

"A lot of people say he’s great. I want to see how great he is," Mathurin said, via The Washington Post. "I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

Confidence will serve Mathurin well in the NBA, but this is a bold move on his part, to say the least.

Most people don't think it is going to work out well for the athletic wing player.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule is expected to be released sometime in August.

We can't blame LeBron if he has the Lakers' first matchup with the Pacers circled on his calendar, thanks to Mathurin's comments.