NBA World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony’s Lakers Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of their first preseason game of the 2021-22 season and Carmelo Anthony is in the lineup for his debut with the team. And so far, Melo is giving Lakers fans plenty of reason to be excited for the coming year.

LA are taking on the reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns and giving Melo quality minutes. He missed a pair of threes, but then hit a mid-range two, and backed down Suns guard Chris Paul and made a spin move to make a field goal.

When Melo made his first few buckets, the NBA world went wild. Even the NBA official Twitter account put up a video of the play.

But Lakers fans are significantly more excited. Some believe that if given the chance to make plays, he’ll give them the points they so desperately need.

MELO getting on the board in purple & gold!@Lakers #NBAPreseason action on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/AEZAMjh3f8 — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2021

Ohh I’m realllllly gonna like Melo in a Lakers jersey — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 6, 2021

Melo is going to Fit well with this Lakers team just let him COOK 👨‍🍳 🏀 — DIOR (@__diorrx__) October 6, 2021

Carmelo Anthony is heading into his 19th NBA season. The 37-year-old forward is coming off a two-year spell with the Portland Trail Blazers, during which he averaged over 14 points per game.

It’s been a few years since Melo last played at an All-Star level though. He hasn’t averaged over 15 points a game since his 2017-18 run with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But on the team that the Lakers are putting together, Melo could easily find a niche in the stacked rotation.

He may not be capable of dropping 29 points a game anymore, but he probably won’t mind if it nets him a ring at the end of the year.