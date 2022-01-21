NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Blunt Message For Lakers

On Thursday night, Charles Barkley had a blunt message for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He’s tired of hearing critical comments about point guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel for the team’s recent struggles. Instead, he put the blame on “the people up top” who created the Lakers’ roster.

“The way they have tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus is just really pissing me off,” Barkley said before he was cut off and they interviewed a waiting guest.

“I’m still mad,” Barkley said when they returned. “Now listen, I’m not going to sit here like all those clowns from other networks that have their heads up the Lakers’ booties. They’re blaming Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook. Listen, the people up top that put that trash together are running and hiding like cowards saying, ‘oh, it’s Frank and it’s Russ.’ They put all them old geezers out there.”

The Lakers sit under .500 and are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Los Aneles is also one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Only three other teams allow more points per game than the Lakers.

Can they fix their issues?