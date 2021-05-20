Charles Barkley has once again set the NBA world on fire. So what’d he do this time? He pitted the LeBron James stans against the Michael Jordan stans. And per usual, it’s quite a heated debate.

Barkley told Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s Get Up! Thursday morning that if James wins the championship this season, it’s time to “have a serious conversation” regarding whether or not Jordan is still the “G.O.A.T.”

“If LeBron James is able to beat the Phoenix Suns, whoever they play in the second round, beat the Utah Jazz or the Clippers, get to the Finals, and if he’s able to beat the Brooklyn Nets … if he’s able to win the championship this year, I think we got to have a serious conversation,” Barkley said on Thursday.

Smith isn’t buying it. While some believe the Western Conference is the best it’s been in years, Smith believes it’s much more underwhelming than some perceive. Top seeds like the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns are young and inexperienced. And even though the Lakers are the lower seed, they’re already favored to beat the Suns in their upcoming seven-game series.

If LeBron wins the title this year, Charles Barkley believes it will be time to "have a serious conversation" about whether or not he's the GOAT over Michael Jordan 🐐 pic.twitter.com/m1XiXrnj3L — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2021

So Charles Barkley is taking LeBron James’ side. Stephen A. Smith is rushing to Michael Jordan’s defense. But what about your typical NBA fans?

The debate is split right down the middle, as expected. Take a look.

MJ would still be the GOAT idc Charles. https://t.co/4OUejP6H7L — Declan (@declankenny04) May 20, 2021

If LeBron wins this year and is at 5 titles on 3 franchises and has made 11 NBA Finals in his 18 seasons, Barkley is absolutely right: His credentials are close to as accomplished as Jordan's 6 Finals in his 15 seasons with the six titles.

If LeBron gets to 6 titles, buckle down — Steve Svekis (@Pac_Dozen) May 20, 2021

I think Barkley has a point. MJ played with the same coach, on the same team. Lebron deserves some GOAT discussion. — Intellectual Gansta – Rock A Bye Baby (@CharmaineNokuri) May 20, 2021

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate will never die down, especially if James can go on to win a championship this season.

The biggest hurdle for James is Jordan’s six NBA titles. Unless James ties such a mark, Jordan will probably always have the upper edge.

But you can’t just use championships as the ultimate barometer. If we did, we’d declare Bill Russell as the best of all-time, which just isn’t true (with all due respect to the basketball legend).