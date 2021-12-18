The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Concerning Anthony Davis News

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on the bench.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench wearing a "Vote" shirt against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers received Anthony Davis‘ MRI results on his left knee. Unfortunately, the All-Star forward will be out for the foreseeable future.

Davis suffered an MCL sprain and will be sidelined for at least four weeks. It’s a tough blow to the Lakers, especially with several players currently in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The injury occurred to Davis during Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He tried to walk to the locker room under his own power, but he was seen sitting on the floor in the tunnel.

Judging by the responses on social media, it appears Lakers fans are frustrated with Davis’ injury history.

Here are some reactions to Davis’ MRI results:

Davis told his teammates that he was fine following Friday night’s game. Clearly, the injury was worse than he anticipated.

Even though Davis hasn’t played up to his potential this year, he’s still averaging 23.3 points per game. Now that he’s out for at least a month, the Lakers will need LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to anchor their offense.

The Lakers will take on the Bulls this Saturday night. We’ll see how Frank Vogel’s squad performs without Davis in the starting lineup.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.