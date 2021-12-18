NBA World Reacts To Concerning Anthony Davis News

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers received Anthony Davis‘ MRI results on his left knee. Unfortunately, the All-Star forward will be out for the foreseeable future.

Davis suffered an MCL sprain and will be sidelined for at least four weeks. It’s a tough blow to the Lakers, especially with several players currently in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The injury occurred to Davis during Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He tried to walk to the locker room under his own power, but he was seen sitting on the floor in the tunnel.

Judging by the responses on social media, it appears Lakers fans are frustrated with Davis’ injury history.

Here are some reactions to Davis’ MRI results:

The man is always hurt https://t.co/0QUJTu5txz — Ian Smith (@ian_smitty21) December 18, 2021

Why can’t this man stay healthy a full season?? https://t.co/37augw6v9z — LAKERS 2022 NBA CHAMPIONS/ AR-15 FAN ACCOUNT (@GenjustuPapi) December 18, 2021

Smh dude always gets hurt. https://t.co/DXvUnGIGX5 — CG (@ProteinPapi_91) December 18, 2021

Anybody surprised? He lives up to the nickname Chuck gave him once again https://t.co/Z96ExvyTUe — Chris G (@ChrisreppinXTV) December 18, 2021

Man is made of glass 🙄 https://t.co/eSHPW6nU4K — Mike Lowrey 🚶🏾‍♂️ (@DreamChaaser11_) December 18, 2021

Davis told his teammates that he was fine following Friday night’s game. Clearly, the injury was worse than he anticipated.

Even though Davis hasn’t played up to his potential this year, he’s still averaging 23.3 points per game. Now that he’s out for at least a month, the Lakers will need LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to anchor their offense.

The Lakers will take on the Bulls this Saturday night. We’ll see how Frank Vogel’s squad performs without Davis in the starting lineup.