NBA World Reacts To DeMar DeRozan Speculation

Free agency is roughly a month away, but the rumor mill is already starting to heat up. The latest rumor that has the NBA world buzzing involves DeMar DeRozan and the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan, a California native, is being linked to the Lakers in a potential sign-and-trade. He is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

This past season, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs. If he does go elsewhere this offseason, he could potentially turn a playoff-caliber team into a championship contender.

#NBA Free Agency 2021 News: The #Lakers do have interest in pursuing DeMar DeRozan this offseason in free agency. A sign-and-trade for him would be necessary and very doable for L.A. via @massey_evan pic.twitter.com/7gAXMtnqp9 — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 6, 2021

Los Angeles already has a lot of star power on its roster with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but it can certainly use another playmaker. DeRozan isn’t a lethal shooter from beyond the arc, however, Shannon Sharpe of FS1’s Undisputed wouldn’t mind seeing the USC product on the Lakers.

“Would I prefer to get Steph, Dame or Brad Beal? Sure, but I’d take DeMar DeRozan,” Sharpe said. “What the Lakers need is someone who doesn’t need to be spoon-fed by LeBron.”

Skip Bayless, meanwhile, would like the Spurs to deal DeRozan to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Latest NBA rumor suggests Lakers could acquire DeMar DeRozan: @RealSkipBayless: "We want Kuzma, THT and KCP in a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan."@ShannonSharpe: "You greedy! That's not what we offered you!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NgxJ00rndl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 6, 2021

“I like this trade for my Spurs,” Bayless tweeted. “For me, DeMar DeRozan couldn’t quite live up to the star power required to be a solo star in San Antonio.”

DeRozan grew up as a fan of Kobe Bryant, so it would be fitting for him to join the Lakers at some point in his career.

Demar Derozan has been a 1 or 2 option his whole career….. he has a chance to be the 3rd option on the lakers with no pressure and he will be home . Let’s do it #LakeShow 💜💛 — Day💕 (@d_godwin32) July 6, 2021

