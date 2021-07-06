The Spun

NBA World Reacts To DeMar DeRozan Speculation

DeMar DeRozan dribbling the ball.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles in front of Tomas Satoransky #31 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Free agency is roughly a month away, but the rumor mill is already starting to heat up. The latest rumor that has the NBA world buzzing involves DeMar DeRozan and the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan, a California native, is being linked to the Lakers in a potential sign-and-trade. He is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

This past season, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs. If he does go elsewhere this offseason, he could potentially turn a playoff-caliber team into a championship contender.

Los Angeles already has a lot of star power on its roster with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but it can certainly use another playmaker. DeRozan isn’t a lethal shooter from beyond the arc, however, Shannon Sharpe of FS1’s Undisputed wouldn’t mind seeing the USC product on the Lakers.

“Would I prefer to get Steph, Dame or Brad Beal? Sure, but I’d take DeMar DeRozan,” Sharpe said. “What the Lakers need is someone who doesn’t need to be spoon-fed by LeBron.”

Skip Bayless, meanwhile, would like the Spurs to deal DeRozan to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“I like this trade for my Spurs,” Bayless tweeted. “For me, DeMar DeRozan couldn’t quite live up to the star power required to be a solo star in San Antonio.”

DeRozan grew up as a fan of Kobe Bryant, so it would be fitting for him to join the Lakers at some point in his career.

 

