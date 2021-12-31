Just a day ago, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers were in “serious” discussions with Los Angeles. The news comes after the Cavaliers lost point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury.

According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. Well, it didn’t take long for that trade to become a reality.

According to a new report from Charania, the Lakers shipped Rondo to Cleveland. Initial details of the trade did not specify what the Lakers are receiving in the notable trade.

“The Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers,” Charania reported. “Important and timely acquisition for Cleveland to shore up the point guard position amid injuries.”

Lakers fans are wondering what the team traded for.

“Are we getting anything back?” one fan asked.

So lakers got nothing lol?” another fan asked.

Rondo has played in 18 games for the Lakers this season, but isn’t playing a major role. The veteran point guard is averaging just 16 minutes per game with 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per appearance.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, needed some help at the position after losing Rubio and fellow star point guard Collin Sexton to injuries.

Was this a good trade for the Lakers and the Cavaliers?