NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title.

However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.

He’s missed a handful of games so far this season with various injuries. However, the Lakers could see their star player back on the court in the very near future.

Late Friday night, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed LeBron is “day-to-day” and has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities.

On Friday night, the Lakers suffered their sixth loss of the season at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Right now, Anthony Davis isn’t sure the Lakers are a title contender.

“We got to decide who we want to be. A championship team? That’s not us right now,” Davis said. “We’re not winning a championship the way we’re playing. We got to be better, and we got to care more for our wins at home. Wins in general. That was embarrassing.”

Getting a healthy LeBron James back to the team should help. Next up for the Lakers is a contest against the San Antonio Spurs.