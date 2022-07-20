NBA World Reacts To Growing Lakers Trade Rumor

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 5: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the New York Knicks on February 5, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

ESPN's Dave McMenamin dropped some interesting news on NBA Today this Wednesday involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

McMenamin revealed that Los Angeles and Indiana have discussed potential trades centered around Buddy Hield.

"One thing I have learned over the last day or two, tangentially, there has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and Indiana Pacers," McMenamin said. "Now, that would center around a Buddy Hield deal and could it be that would include Russell Westbrook in terms of also having Myles Turner in that deal? Or perhaps it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try to get Buddy Hield deal so we would see whether that would affect Russell or not."

There's no guarantee that Russell Westbrook is being mentioned in these trades.

Make no mistake though, Lakers fans would be thrilled if the team can land Hield and Myles Turner in return for Westbrook.

"This would be fantastic," one fan tweeted.

Pacers fans, however, aren't so sure they'd want Westbrook back in a trade with the Lakers.

Westbrook recently exercised his player option for the 2022-23 season.

Hield, meanwhile, has two years remaining on his contract with the Pacers.