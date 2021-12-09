NBA World Reacts To HBO’s Lakers Show Trailer

In March of 2022, HBO will treat NBA fans to an inside look at the building of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty in the ’80s.
HBO plans to release a series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers next March. The show features a star-studded cast, led by John C. Reilly who’ll play the late Jerry Buss.
NBA legend Magic Johnson will be portrayed by Quincy Isaiah while Jerry West will be portrayed by Jason Clarke. That’s just a small glimpse of the loaded lineup.
Take a look at HBO’s first teaser for the upcoming Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.
Style. Pizzazz. Basketball.#WinningTime, a new @HBO original series from Adam McKay, comes to @HBOMax in March. pic.twitter.com/1Rc3A362Nb
— HBO (@HBO) December 9, 2021
March can’t get here soon enough.
NBA fans have been sending in their reactions to HBO’s newest show all afternoon.
It looks like mostly everyone is excited.
“I can’t wait to watch this,” said one NBA fan.
“Trying to think of a scenario where I don’t watch this the second it’s available and coming up empty,” another commented.
“I don’t even care about sports, but this looks fantastic,” a fan said.
Take a look at what several others are saying about HBO’s new Lakers show.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will debut on HBO in March of 2022. It will feature 10 episodes, available to stream on HBO Max.