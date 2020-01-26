In one of the most stunning and heartbreaking reports in decades, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash.
The 41-year-old Hall of Famer leaves behind a legacy that few athletes in the history of sports can match. He was an 18-time All-Star and won five NBA titles among other accolades with the Lakers during his legendary career.
“The Black Mamba” was an inspiration to generations of people – basketball fans and non-basketball fans alike.
Teammates, analysts, fans, and people who simply admired Kobe are taking to Twitter to express their sorrows.
Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020
NBA legends Scottie Pippen and Dwyane Wade were stunned to disbelief:
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.
— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
ESPN analysts Dick Vitale, Frank Isola and Zach Lowe were all devastated by the news:
OMG tell me it is not true TMZ reporting @kobebryant killed in helicopter crash . Crushing news !
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2020
Devastated for all those families. Last time I spoke with Kobe he was excited about the next chapter in his life with his girls. https://t.co/tNlzVR9cAx
— Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) January 26, 2020
Gutted. Devastated for the families involved. Staring at my screen trying to comprehend this. https://t.co/EfSPcUEwzC
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 26, 2020
Ja Morant, Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro, and John Wall were heartbroken:
numb..
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020
Every team has to retire 24
— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020
💔🖤
— John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020
God, we ALL need you!
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020
NFL superstars who loved and admired Kobe have also expressed how heartbroken they are:
I’m hurt. @kobebryant 🙏🏽
— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) January 26, 2020
If anybody know me I had one idol in this world.
— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 26, 2020
Just met Kobe while training at his facility for the NFL. RIP to a legend. Gone too soon 🐐
— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 26, 2020
There will never be another Kobe Bryant.
Rest in Peace, Kobe.