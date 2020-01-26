In one of the most stunning and heartbreaking reports in decades, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash.

The 41-year-old Hall of Famer leaves behind a legacy that few athletes in the history of sports can match. He was an 18-time All-Star and won five NBA titles among other accolades with the Lakers during his legendary career.

“The Black Mamba” was an inspiration to generations of people – basketball fans and non-basketball fans alike.

Teammates, analysts, fans, and people who simply admired Kobe are taking to Twitter to express their sorrows.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

NBA legends Scottie Pippen and Dwyane Wade were stunned to disbelief:

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

ESPN analysts Dick Vitale, Frank Isola and Zach Lowe were all devastated by the news:

OMG tell me it is not true TMZ reporting @kobebryant killed in helicopter crash . Crushing news ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2020

Devastated for all those families. Last time I spoke with Kobe he was excited about the next chapter in his life with his girls. https://t.co/tNlzVR9cAx — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) January 26, 2020

Gutted. Devastated for the families involved. Staring at my screen trying to comprehend this. https://t.co/EfSPcUEwzC — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 26, 2020

Ja Morant, Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro, and John Wall were heartbroken:

numb.. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020

Every team has to retire 24 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

💔🖤 — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020

God, we ALL need you! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020

NFL superstars who loved and admired Kobe have also expressed how heartbroken they are:

If anybody know me I had one idol in this world. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 26, 2020

Just met Kobe while training at his facility for the NFL. RIP to a legend. Gone too soon 🐐 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 26, 2020

There will never be another Kobe Bryant.

Rest in Peace, Kobe.