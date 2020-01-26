The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

In one of the most stunning and heartbreaking reports in decades, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash.

The 41-year-old Hall of Famer leaves behind a legacy that few athletes in the history of sports can match. He was an 18-time All-Star and won five NBA titles among other accolades with the Lakers during his legendary career.

“The Black Mamba” was an inspiration to generations of people – basketball fans and non-basketball fans alike.

Teammates, analysts, fans, and people who simply admired Kobe are taking to Twitter to express their sorrows.

 

NBA legends Scottie Pippen and Dwyane Wade were stunned to disbelief:

ESPN analysts Dick Vitale, Frank Isola and Zach Lowe were all devastated by the news:

Ja Morant, Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro, and John Wall were heartbroken:

NFL superstars who loved and admired Kobe have also expressed how heartbroken they are:

There will never be another Kobe Bryant.

Rest in Peace, Kobe.


