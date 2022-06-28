NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving, Lakers Rumors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes in for a layup during the first half of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on October 23, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving has exercised his player option for the 2022-23 season, but it appears there's no guarantee he'll suit up for the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there are "high-ranking people" who believe Irving can still be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers because they have mutual interest.

"The people I talk to in the league are skeptical that Kyrie is going to be all for one and one for all on this," Windhorst said, via RealGM.

While a blockbuster trade involving the Lakers and Nets would be intriguing, the NBA world is tired of this storyline. Fans have made that abundantly clear on social media.

Irving has been fairly quiet about his future with the Nets. He could squash all these rumors with a statement, but that hasn't happened yet.

Nonetheless, it seems like the safest bet right now is that Irving plays for Brooklyn next season. Besides, trading him and his expensive salary will be a tall task for any general manager.

