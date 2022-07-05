NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving, Lakers Update
Among the hot NBA rumors that have been circulating is a potential deal involving the Nets and Lakers centered around Kyrie Irving.
There was talk of a possible Irving/Russell Westbrook swap over the weekend, but it doesn't seem like there's anything concrete to report on that front.
In fact, on Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania said the Nets and Lakers have made "no traction" on an Irving trade. It doesn't seem like fans are surprised by this report.
Irving opted into his 2022-23 player option worth roughly $37 million last week, which made it seem like the All-Star guard was heading back to Brooklyn.
However, with the news that Kevin Durant wants out and has approached the Nets about a trade, Kyrie trade rumors have started up again.
Thus far though, there's more bark than bite to them.