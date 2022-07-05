NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving, Lakers Update

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Among the hot NBA rumors that have been circulating is a potential deal involving the Nets and Lakers centered around Kyrie Irving.

There was talk of a possible Irving/Russell Westbrook swap over the weekend, but it doesn't seem like there's anything concrete to report on that front.

In fact, on Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania said the Nets and Lakers have made "no traction" on an Irving trade. It doesn't seem like fans are surprised by this report.

Irving opted into his 2022-23 player option worth roughly $37 million last week, which made it seem like the All-Star guard was heading back to Brooklyn.

However, with the news that Kevin Durant wants out and has approached the Nets about a trade, Kyrie trade rumors have started up again.

Thus far though, there's more bark than bite to them.