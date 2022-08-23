NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination.

On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.

According to Gambadoro, the Lakers, Cavaliers, Wizards, Hornets and Nets are also intrigued by Mitchell. It doesn't seem like too many people are buying the Lakers' reported interest though.

Many fans think Los Angeles is being mentioned to drive up leverage, while others have pointed out how few assets the Lakers actually have to execute a major deal.

It still feels like the most likely outcome in all of this is Mitchell heading to New York. A report from the New York Post says the two teams are at an impasse about draft pick compensation in a potential trade.

If Mitchell is not traded to the Big Apple, he could wind up suiting up for Utah again, at least to start the year. The odds of him wearing purple and gold in Tinseltown seem outrageously low though.