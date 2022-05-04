Lakers Put In Coaching Request: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Carmelo Anthony #7 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a preseason basketball game against Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search is starting to heat up. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the team has submitted a request to interview Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

"Griffin joins Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as two known candidates so far for the job," Charania said. "Expect the Lakers' management to take a patient, diligent approach to this coaching search."

After spending several years in the NBA as a player, Griffin joined the Milwaukee Bucks' coaching staff in 2008 as an assistant. Two years later, he accepted a similar role with the Chicago Bulls.

Following brief stints with the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, Griffin signed with the Raptors. He was part of their championship staff in 2019.

Most of the reactions to this report are positive. Lakers fans like that management is exhausting all options.

"The fact that the Lakers are not going for all traditional names in their coaching search makes me feel a lot better about this offseason even though it’s only one piece of the pie to fix," one fan tweeted.

At the very least, NBA fans believe Griffin deserves a chance to be a head coach.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Phil Jackson will advise the Lakers in their search for a new head coach.

The Lakers need to make sure they find a long-term solution at coach. They've been through four coaches since 2014.