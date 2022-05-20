2 Coaches Move On To Final Round For Lakers: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't ready to hire a new coach just yet, but they're making significant progress in their coaching search.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts are among the candidates who have advanced to the final round of interviews for the Lakers.

Stotts met with the Lakers earlier this month for his first interview. Although the Blazers never won a championship under Stotts, they made the playoffs eight consecutive times from 2013-2021.

Despite his record in Portland, Stotts isn't considered the fan favorite for the job in Los Angeles.

There are several people who believe the time is now for Ham to become a head coach in the NBA.

"Imagine firing Frank Vogel who won you a title for Terry Stotts who has a 23-44 playoff record. Dear lord. Hire Darvon Ham or Kenny Atkinson please," Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams tweeted.

"Give me Ham," Christian Rivas of SB Nation wrote.

"This should be a no-brainer," Anthony Duckett said.

Ham has been an assistant coach for the Bucks since 2018. He was part of the team that won the NBA Finals in 2021.

Other candidates could join the final round of interviews in Los Angeles. For now though, Ham and Stotts are firmly in the mix.