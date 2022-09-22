NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Jersey Retirement News

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next month, the Los Angeles Lakers will retire the late George Mikan's No. 99 jersey at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers officially announced on Wednesday that Mikan will be honored this upcoming season.

Mikan played for the Minneapolis Lakers from 1947-1954. He briefly retired before returning to the franchise for the 1955-56 season. He finished his career averaging 23.1 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.

Mikan's résumé includes four All-Star appearances, three scoring titles and five championships.

Basketball fans can't believe the Lakers waited until 2022 to retire Mikan's jersey.

Tim Ring of AZSports 98.7 said, "Also, I can't believe this actually hadn't already happened."

Todd Radom had a similar reaction, saying, "I'm far from being the first one to point this out, but why was this not done in like 1956?"

"Well deserved, overdue but very well deserved," one person tweeted. "Shame he isn’t here with us as he passed in like 2005. RIP # 99, the very first Laker star."

Mikan passed away in 2005.

Lakers fans won't have to wait much longer to see Mikan's jersey hang from the rafters.