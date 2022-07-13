NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Point Guard Trade Rumor

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are being linked to a veteran point guard. And no, it's not Kyrie Irving.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are showing interest in Patrick Beverley. The Miami Heat have also been mentioned as a potential trade suitor.

Beverley was a part of the Rudy Gobert trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

During the 2021-22 season, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

If the Lakers were to acquire Beverley this offseason, a solid portion of their fan base would need to take back some words they said about him.

That being said, the Lakers could use a defensive specialist like Beverley.

In May, Beverley said he'd play alongside LeBron James if he was a free agent.

"If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn't agree to a number, yes," Beverley said on ESPN's This Just In. "I wouldn't even hesitate. Just to be able to play with a great like [James], be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have, playing alongside Russell Westbrook...fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn't ask for a better job."

Well, Beverley might just get his wish.