While the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t in action on Tuesday night, they were – kind of – in the headlines.

NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the Lakers home stadium, Staples Center, will be getting a new name. According to the report, the new name of the stadium will be Crytpo.com Arena.

Charania reported the home of the Lakers, Clippers, the Kings of the NHL and the Sparks of the WNBA, reached the most lucrative venue naming rights agreement in United States history.

“Staples Center – the iconic home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers among others since 1999 – will have a new name beginning Dec. 25: Crypto.com Arena. It’s believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date,” Charania reported.

ESPN has more details about the looming name change.

Crypto.com is paying $700 million, according to multiple reports, over 20 years to rename the building. The parties aren’t publicly announcing the financial terms of what’s believed to be the richest naming rights deal in sports history. The 20,000-seat arena has been Staples Center since it opened in October 1999, with the naming rights owned by the American office-supplies retail company under a 20-year agreement. The name will change when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s annual Christmas showcase.

While the Lakers will call Crypto.com Arena home for a while, the Clippers are soon to be on their way out.

The team’s lease with Staples Center ends in 2024 and they will head to nearby Inglewood to play in their new stadium.