NBA World Reacts To Latest Anthony Davis News

Anthony Davis’ health is, unfortunately, the top storyline surrounding what’s been a fantastic series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Davis did not play during the second half of Sunday’s game. He exited with what was later reported as a left groin strain. The Lakers struggled mightily without him.

The Suns outscored Los Angeles 27-15 in the third quarter. And while the Lakers returned the favor in the fourth, outscoring Phoenix 27-19, it wasn’t enough in a 100-92 loss. The series is now tied at two games apiece. Pivotal Game 5 will return to Phoenix on Tuesday.

What’s the latest on Davis? It’s looking more and more like LeBron James will be without his sidekick on Tuesday. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, AD is “unlikely” to play on Tuesday. There’s still optimism he’ll be available in Games 6 and 7 (if necessary).

Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

When healthy, Anthony Davis has been the best player on the court so far this series. After struggling in Game 1, Davis bounced back to two straight 34-point and 10-plus-rebounds performances, both of which were wins for the Lakers.

As Davis tries to recover in time for Tuesday night’s Game 5, it’s looking more and more like Chris Paul is close to 100 percent. The veteran guard was terrific on Sunday. He poured in 18 points and dished out nine assists. Youngster Devin Booker added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“These shoulders were built for a reason. If it takes for me to put some more on top of it, then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I’m ready for the challenge.” – LeBron when asked if he can carry the Lakers if Anthony Davis is out Game 5 (via @MikeAScotto) pic.twitter.com/m8Isw7n8kp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 30, 2021

Phoenix had a very balanced attack on Sunday – a critical reason why the Lakers had such trouble keeping up. Six players scored in double-figures, including Jae Crowder, who poured in 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

CP3 being healthier than Anthony Davis is quite the plot twist — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) May 30, 2021

If Davis can’t give it a go Tuesday night, the Lakers will have to get monstrous efforts from LeBron James and Dennis Schroder.