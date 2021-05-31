The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Latest Anthony Davis News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma at NBA summer league.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talk before a game between the Lakers and the LA Clippers during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis’ health is, unfortunately, the top storyline surrounding what’s been a fantastic series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Davis did not play during the second half of Sunday’s game. He exited with what was later reported as a left groin strain. The Lakers struggled mightily without him.

The Suns outscored Los Angeles 27-15 in the third quarter. And while the Lakers returned the favor in the fourth, outscoring Phoenix 27-19, it wasn’t enough in a 100-92 loss. The series is now tied at two games apiece. Pivotal Game 5 will return to Phoenix on Tuesday.

What’s the latest on Davis? It’s looking more and more like LeBron James will be without his sidekick on Tuesday. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, AD is “unlikely” to play on Tuesday. There’s still optimism he’ll be available in Games 6 and 7 (if necessary).

When healthy, Anthony Davis has been the best player on the court so far this series. After struggling in Game 1, Davis bounced back to two straight 34-point and 10-plus-rebounds performances, both of which were wins for the Lakers.

As Davis tries to recover in time for Tuesday night’s Game 5, it’s looking more and more like Chris Paul is close to 100 percent. The veteran guard was terrific on Sunday. He poured in 18 points and dished out nine assists. Youngster Devin Booker added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Phoenix had a very balanced attack on Sunday – a critical reason why the Lakers had such trouble keeping up. Six players scored in double-figures, including Jae Crowder, who poured in 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

If Davis can’t give it a go Tuesday night, the Lakers will have to get monstrous efforts from LeBron James and Dennis Schroder.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.