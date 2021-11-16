The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Latest LeBron James News

LeBron James on the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lakers star LeBron James is inching closer to his return, but he will not be ready in time for Wednesday night’s game against the Bucks.

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin announced that James is officially listed as out for Wednesday. The four-time NBA champion is still recovering from an abdominal strain.

James has missed the past two weeks because of his injury. The Lakers have struggled without James, owning a 3-4 record during that span.

Before he went down with this abdominal injury, James was 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. It’s not a surprise the Lakers are missing that type of production on a nightly basis.

Once it was announced that James has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, Lakers fans went on social media to share their thoughts on his status.

Even though the latest update on James’ status wasn’t a huge shock, the fan base in Los Angeles is starting to get worried about the 17-time All-Star’s durability.

The good news for the Lakers is that James could return to the court as early as this Friday.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s “growing optimism” that James could make his return to the Lakers’ lineup on Friday night against the Celtics.

Until then, the Lakers will have to hold down the fort without James.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.