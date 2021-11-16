Lakers star LeBron James is inching closer to his return, but he will not be ready in time for Wednesday night’s game against the Bucks.

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin announced that James is officially listed as out for Wednesday. The four-time NBA champion is still recovering from an abdominal strain.

James has missed the past two weeks because of his injury. The Lakers have struggled without James, owning a 3-4 record during that span.

Before he went down with this abdominal injury, James was 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. It’s not a surprise the Lakers are missing that type of production on a nightly basis.

LeBron James is officially listed as out for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee with his abdominal strain, per the Lakers. It will be his eighth straight missed game and 10th missed game overall this season. As @wojespn reported, it’s possible James will return to the court Fri in BOS — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2021

Once it was announced that James has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, Lakers fans went on social media to share their thoughts on his status.

Even though the latest update on James’ status wasn’t a huge shock, the fan base in Los Angeles is starting to get worried about the 17-time All-Star’s durability.

Sigh I just have to be patient. I miss him cause they a 500 team without him anchoring them. https://t.co/tXYxGp6V93 — LoverOfPersona 🐐James got💍#4 (@xenogears1234) November 16, 2021

That’s it. Wrap him in bubble wrap and leave him on the sidelines until the playoff https://t.co/aGwbtPFyp2 — Rhys 🇦🇺 ❗️ (@SulloReport) November 16, 2021

I have a feeling Bron is going to miss even more games down the stretch of the season… https://t.co/PTaLOWMEiD — Nick Brandt (@Nick_Brandt) November 16, 2021

The good news for the Lakers is that James could return to the court as early as this Friday.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s “growing optimism” that James could make his return to the Lakers’ lineup on Friday night against the Celtics.

Until then, the Lakers will have to hold down the fort without James.