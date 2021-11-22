The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Getting Ejected

LeBron James on the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For just the second time in his career, LeBron James was ejected from an NBA game on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers‘ superstar got the gate after an incident with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

James was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul after catching Stewart with an elbow while attempting to box out on a free throw. It looked like James tried to say it was unintentional.

Stewart didn’t think so though, or he didn’t care. The second-year frontcourt player had to be restrained from going after LeBron on multiple occasions, even momentarily breaking away from coaches and support staff to chase after King James.

After things finally settled down, NBA fans and analysts had the opportunity to react to how wild the situation was, in addition to the fact that LeBron was actually kicked out of the game.

In reality, LeBron’s ejection was just the lowlight of a brutal evening for Los Angeles. The struggling 8-9 Lakers are currently down 15 points to the lowly 4-11 Pistons after three quarters.

Barring a comeback, LA is about to lose its fourth-straight game.

