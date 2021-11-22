NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Getting Ejected

For just the second time in his career, LeBron James was ejected from an NBA game on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers‘ superstar got the gate after an incident with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

James was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul after catching Stewart with an elbow while attempting to box out on a free throw. It looked like James tried to say it was unintentional.

Stewart didn’t think so though, or he didn’t care. The second-year frontcourt player had to be restrained from going after LeBron on multiple occasions, even momentarily breaking away from coaches and support staff to chase after King James.

After things finally settled down, NBA fans and analysts had the opportunity to react to how wild the situation was, in addition to the fact that LeBron was actually kicked out of the game.

Isaiah Stewart just caught an elbow in the eye from LeBron – he didn't think it was accidental – and Stewart WENT CRAZY. Refs shockingly ejected LeBron for a flagrant 2! I can't see anything flagrant by LeBron on replays. Obviously not his reputation. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021

LeBron gets ejected because he does an intentional elbow to the head of Stewart, opening up a real gash, but then tries to apologize right away. pic.twitter.com/MCw4zkuQar — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) November 22, 2021

LEBRON HAS BEEN EJECTED. STEWART COULD BE IN THE TUNNEL!!! — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 22, 2021

Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 22, 2021

LeBron got ejected with exactly 10 points. The streak stays alive. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) November 22, 2021

The Suns really broke LeBron James, huh? Dude went from competing for titles to getting ejected against the Pistons https://t.co/Su4tjyGe6n — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 22, 2021

LeBron started the game spiritually ejected and is now physically ejected — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) November 22, 2021

In reality, LeBron’s ejection was just the lowlight of a brutal evening for Los Angeles. The struggling 8-9 Lakers are currently down 15 points to the lowly 4-11 Pistons after three quarters.

Barring a comeback, LA is about to lose its fourth-straight game.