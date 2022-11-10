NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Injury Diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James exited the Lakers' latest loss Wednesday night with an apparent groin injury.

On Thursday, the Lakers announced that James is "day-to-day" with a strained left adductor muscle. He is doubtful to play tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings.

The 2022-23 season is already off to a disastrous start for the Lakers, and James' injury, while not serious, is just the latest blow.

Not surprisingly, NBA fans aren't liking Los Angeles' chances if James has to miss significant time.

"Tanking szn," one tweeted this afternoon.

"We’re beyond COOKED. #BBQChicken," another added.

"We're finished," chimed in a third.

The New Orleans Pelicans own the Lakers' first-round pick in 2023, thanks to the Anthony Davis trade. Right now, LA is 2-9 and it's looking like that draft slot will be a high one.

Some Pelicans fans have posted photoshops of projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in a New Orleans uniform in response to today's news about LeBron.

After the Lakers play Sacramento tomorrow, they are off on Saturday before hosting the Brooklyn Nets Sunday.

They then have a four-day break before taking on the Detroit Pistons on November 18. Just a hunch, but that seems like the next time we'll see LeBron back in action if all goes well.