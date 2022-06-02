NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Net Worth News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LeBron James can now add billionaire to his résumé. According to Forbes, the four-time NBA champion's latest earnings have pushed him into that category.

This is yet another milestone achievement for James, who is now the first active NBA player to make the billionaires list. Michael Jordan joined that exclusive club over a decade after he retired.

Back in 2014, James said he'd love to become a billionaire-dollar athlete. Well, he was able to reach that goal just eight years later.

Most basketball fans are thrilled for James in large part because his inspirational has been so inspirational.

James was just a kid from Akron who found a way to become one of the most successful athletes - both on and off the court.

"The best part? He did it with his friends," one fan tweeted in response to the news. "Who are all millionaires because they worked together."

"Just a kid from Akron," another fan wrote.

At this point, James has done such a great job of maximizing his business and brand that it's tough to figure out what's next for him.

And yet, James will probably still find a way to make even more history in the coming years.