NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Surprising Admission

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

How many times has LeBron James had to apologize for his team’s play over the course of his basketball career?

The over/under is probably set at 0.5 and most people would likely take the under.

It happened on Sunday, though.

LeBron took to social media to apologize for the Los Angeles Lakers’ play as of late. The Lakers are below .500 and have not looked like a playoff team for much of the season.

#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” he tweeted.

NBA fans took to social media on Sunday night to react.

“Don’t ever wanna hear from a Laker fan that this man don’t care,” one fan tweeted.

“LeBron James checks in after not speaking after the game last night – just the second time all season he chose to forgo postgame comments. An apparent response to Magic Johnson’s criticism following the Lakers’ blowout loss to the Nuggets,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin tweeted.

“The last time he promised, he delivered,” one fan tweeted, referencing the Cavs’ championship in 2016.

“The optimism is Royalty, but the court jesters you’re playing with are not capable,” another fan added.

The Lakers are 21-22 on the season.

