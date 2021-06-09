Last year, LeBron James flirted with the idea of changing his jersey number. After thinking it over, he’s decided to go through with the move.

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that James will wear No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Even though James is giving up No. 23 for the 2021-22 season, Anthony Davis is expected to keep No. 3 for at least one more year. There were some rumors stating that he’d go back to the number that he wore with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Switching jersey numbers doesn’t really change James’ outlook for next season, but it’s very apparent that NBA fans are excited to see him wearing No. 6 once again.

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

No. 6 LeBron is back. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xtLsE4rTDd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 9, 2021

If James can put together a few successful seasons for the Lakers while wearing No. 6, he could possibly become the first player in NBA history with four retired jerseys. Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich currently hold the record with three retired jerseys each.

LeBron tried to switch to #6 in 2019. The jersey change deadline had passed, but the NBA would waive it if Nike complied. Nike didn't, as unused inventory of #23 jerseys would've led to a financial hit "well into tens of millions of dollars." Next season, James gets his wish. pic.twitter.com/gojGA4XheK — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 9, 2021

This season didn’t end the way James hoped it would, but the four-time champion plans on getting revenge next year.

Earlier this week, James posted a clip from “Gladiator” where Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus, says “And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”

Well, we now know that James will be wearing No. 6 when he gets his vengeance next season.