NBA World Reacts To LeBron Jersey News

LeBron James stands at the baseline in Staples Center during a Lakers game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Staples Center on February 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Last year, LeBron James flirted with the idea of changing his jersey number. After thinking it over, he’s decided to go through with the move.

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that James will wear No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Even though James is giving up No. 23 for the 2021-22 season, Anthony Davis is expected to keep No. 3 for at least one more year. There were some rumors stating that he’d go back to the number that he wore with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Switching jersey numbers doesn’t really change James’ outlook for next season, but it’s very apparent that NBA fans are excited to see him wearing No. 6 once again.

If James can put together a few successful seasons for the Lakers while wearing No. 6, he could possibly become the first player in NBA history with four retired jerseys. Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich currently hold the record with three retired jerseys each.

This season didn’t end the way James hoped it would, but the four-time champion plans on getting revenge next year.

Earlier this week, James posted a clip from “Gladiator” where Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus, says “And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”

Well, we now know that James will be wearing No. 6 when he gets his vengeance next season.


