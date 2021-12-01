On Tuesday night, Lakers star LeBron James entered the league’s health and safety protocols. As a result, he’s expected to miss several games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel commented on the news on Tuesday night. He admit James’ absence will be a huge blow to the rest of the team.

“Obviously, it’s a huge loss,” Vogel said, via ESPN. “It’s disappointing. We just want the best for him right now. That’s where our thoughts are. And we have a next man up mindset.”

James, meanwhile, remained quiet about this situation on Tuesday. It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon that he finally commented on his status.

Though it’s unclear what he’s hinting at, James just tweeted the following message: “Something is REAL fishy going on.” His post on Twitter included some emojis to describe how he’s feeling.

Some NBA fans are calling out James for posting this cryptic message on social media, while others are using this tweet as an opportunity to crack jokes.

If James is questioning the league’s heath and safety protocols, that could open the door for an interesting conversation between him and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. To be fair, though, no one truly knows the intent behind this tweet – for now.

Whenever James returns to the Lakers’ facility, he’ll most likely field questions about this tweet.