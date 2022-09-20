NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Drastic Appearance Change

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Lakers star LeBron James has the sports world buzzing this Tuesday morning over his latest Instagram story.

James posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a haircut. In the photo, it appears the four-time NBA champion is now bald.

This wouldn't be the first time that James shaved his head. However, the jury is still out on this haircut.

There are plenty of people who aren't convinced this photo of James is legit.

"The blurred edges on the top makes this look like a filter," Matthew A. Cherry tweeted.

"You don't spend all that money to get hair back just to shave bald," Jake Ciely. "Filter."

On the flip side, there are people who are hoping this haircut is legit.

"He let it go...finally," Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Eventually, James will have to address all the speculation surrounding his haircut.

For now though, James has the NBA world at his mercy.