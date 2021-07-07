NBA World Reacts To LeBron’s Message For Chris Paul

LeBron James didn’t shy away from showing his support for Chris Paul during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

After the Phoenix Suns’ statement win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, James tweeted the following message to Paul: “one down, three to go.”

James has always been close friends with Paul, but some NBA fans are surprised that he’s openly supporting Paul after the Suns knocked the Lakers out of the postseason. Clearly, their friendship isn’t ruined because of that playoff series.

Though it was a fairly straightforward message from James, his tweet went viral last night. It hasn’t even been up for 24 hours and it already has over 184,000 likes.

1 down. 3 to go @CP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 7, 2021

Of course, NBA fans used this post from LeBron as a chance to crack a few jokes about his legacy. Others decided to mock Skip Bayless of FS1’s Undisputed.

“Is LeBron acknowledging that CP3s ring will be more valuable than his 4 rings if he wins this year? Now on Undisputed,” one fan wrote.

Is LeBron acknowledging that CP3s ring will be more valuable than his 4 rings if he wins this year? Now on @undisputed https://t.co/ESfzQ0XNZS pic.twitter.com/krLfOM5MKd — lil babatunde🇳🇬💫 (TRE BROWN SZN) (@BabatundeJr21) July 7, 2021

This wasn’t the only Undisputed joke that was made on Tuesday night.

Another fan tweeted “This confirms LeBron can’t stand Giannis. Undisputed is next!”

“This confirms LeBron can’t stand Giannis.” Undisputed is next! https://t.co/C4ZiTbTAEf — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 7, 2021

At the end of the day, James is just showing his support for Paul. The veteran point guard has been in the league for over a decade and is still seeking his first NBA title.

Paul and the Suns will be back in action on Thursday night. Game 2 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.