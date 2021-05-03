The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron’s Play-In Tournament Comments

LeBron James looks on during the Lakers game.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James has made his thoughts on the NBA play-in tournament pretty clear. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar announced this week how vehemently against it he is, and the NBA world has quickly clamped down on him.

It didn’t take long at all for one Twitter detective to track down previous comments LeBron made on a play-in tournament just over a year ago. In March 2020, LeBron advocated for a play-in tournament during the pandemic-shorted 2019-20 season.

Granted, that was an unusual circumstance, while this is a “full” NBA season we’re working with. Even so, NBA fans are not amused at the shift he’s taken.

Many are pointing out that LeBron waited all the way until his Lakers were on the cusp of making the play-in tournament to speak up. Considering that there’s a greater-than-zero chance LeBron could lose to a 9- or 10-seeded team, they feel it’s a bit hypocritical.

But LeBron is far from the only big name in the NBA to raise an objection to the play-in tournament. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Mavs forward Luka Doncic have raised their own objections.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the coaches and executives want the play-in tournament to feature seeds 8-10 instead of 7-10.

The 2021 playoffs are going to be an unusual one. Doubly so if a lower seed beats a top seed in the play-in.

But LeBron James waited way too long to voice his objection to be taken seriously right now. If he wants to avoid participating and possibly losing in the play-in tournament, LeBron needs to get the Lakers back on track ASAP.


