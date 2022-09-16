NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder.

Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The basketball world has been buzzing about Schroder's recent performances in the European Basketball Championship. He had 26 points in a win over Greece and 30 points in a loss against Spain.

Los Angeles would love for that version of Schroder to show up this season.

Some fans believe this signing could open the door for the Lakers to make another move in the near future.

Though there's no indication a trade is in the works, the NBA world is convinced that Russell Westbrook will be on his way out.

Schroder's return to Los Angeles is interesting to say the least. He turned down a lucrative extension from the franchise roughly two years ago.

The Lakers don't have a very deep roster at the moment. They do, however, have three capable point guards in Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook.

It'll be fascinating to see how the Lakers' new-look backcourt performs this season.