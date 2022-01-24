NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The timing of Davis’ return couldn’t be crucial. LA are currently 23-24 and are eighth in the Western Conference. They’ve won just two of their last seven games.

Davis will be a welcome addition to the Lakers’ starting lineup. Prior to his injury he was averaging a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game.

Lakers fans have certainly made it clear just how happy they are to have AD back:

Let's goooo AD on da way! https://t.co/p34Tmoplix — Trent C (@Tcreager24) January 24, 2022

The Lakers best player is back https://t.co/c5Lb2gp3N6 — Ozark fan account (@DALWILLKILLME) January 24, 2022

It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that the Lakers have only been able to go as far as Anthony Davis’ health has allowed them to over the past three years.

In last year’s playoffs the Lakers got knocked out by the Phoenix Suns due in large part to Davis being unable to play the second half of the series. Is it really a shock that the Lakers lost four straight in the immediate aftermath of his knee injury this year?

When Anthony Davis is at full strength, it feels like there’s nothing he and LeBron James can’t accomplish together.

It’s going to be good to see him back on the court this week.