NBA World Reacts To Monday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James reportedly tried to track down Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons following their scuffle during Sunday night’s game.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported during an interview with Pat McAfee that LeBron wanted to get Stewart’s phone number to apologize for his accidental hit during a fight for a rebound.

“I’m told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart’s number post game to apologize again & let em know it was an inadvertent hit,” Charania reported on Monday.

Here’s the problem: it’s hard to believe LeBron’s elbow was inadvertent. But it sounds like he regrets his actions.

It was ABSOLUTE CHAOS in Detroit last night Shams. "I'm told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart's number post game to apologize again & let em know it was an inadvertent hit" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSOverreactionMonday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NLUk1A4C6Q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 22, 2021

One NBA fan believes LeBron and Charania’s report.

“Because of how LeBron immediately reacted after making contact, this makes sense,” one fan said. “The swing looked intentional, but he probably thought he was gonna put an elbow in Stewart’s chest as opposed to backhanding him in the face. A wack move nonetheless, but still.”