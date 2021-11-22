NBA World Reacts To Monday’s LeBron James News

The Spun

LeBron James reportedly tried to track down Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons following their scuffle during Sunday night’s game.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported during an interview with Pat McAfee that LeBron wanted to get Stewart’s phone number to apologize for his accidental hit during a fight for a rebound.

“I’m told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart’s number post game to apologize again & let em know it was an inadvertent hit,” Charania reported on Monday.

Here’s the problem: it’s hard to believe LeBron’s elbow was inadvertent. But it sounds like he regrets his actions.

One NBA fan believes LeBron and Charania’s report.

“Because of how LeBron immediately reacted after making contact, this makes sense,” one fan said. “The swing looked intentional, but he probably thought he was gonna put an elbow in Stewart’s chest as opposed to backhanding him in the face. A wack move nonetheless, but still.”

Others are skeptical.

“It was absolutely on purpose, but lebrons PR team is obviously staying ahead of it and trying to make him look better. Ever heard of just DMing him on twitter or instagram?? Dont have to release everything publicly lebum,” another NBA fan said.

Here’s what other NBA fans are saying about the latest LeBron news.

There’s pretty clear evidence LeBron James was staring right at Isaiah Stewart when he struck him in the face. Intention matters here.

It sounds like LeBron James regrets his “inadvertent” elbow.

That might be enough to avoid any sort of punishment from the NBA.

