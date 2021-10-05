NBA World Reacts To Pau Gasol Retirement News

Earlier Tuesday morning, longtime Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol announced his retirement after 19 years in the NBA, two championships and an accomplished international career.

“I’m going to retire from professional basketball,” Gasol said in Spanish during the press conference, per Tales Azzoni of the Associated Press. “It’s a difficult decision after so many years, but it’s a decision that I really thought over.”

Gasol retires as one of the most accomplished bigs in NBA history. Shortly after his announcement, the Lakers revealed they will be retiring Pau’s jersey.

Lakers fans flocked to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share their love for Gasol and his tremendous career.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Gasol’s retirement speech wasn’t complete without a tribute to his longtime teammate Kobe Bryant.

“I want to make a special mention to Kobe Bryant,” he said. “I’d very much like him to be here but life is sometimes very unfair. He taught me how to be a better leader, better competitor, what it meant to be a winner.”

In 1,226 career regular-season NBA games, Gasol averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds. He made six All-Star teams, four All-NBA teams and earned the 2002 Rookie of the Year award.

Good luck in retirement, Pau!