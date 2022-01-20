NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook News

Tension has been mounting in Los Angeles as the Lakers continue to labor their way through the 2021-22 NBA season. On Wednesday night, Frank Vogel and the coaching staff took their most drastic measure yet regarding the playing time of point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was benched down the stretch of the Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Vogel pulled the nine-time All-Star for Malik Monk with 3 minutes and 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and did not sub him back in for the rest of the game.

The move came as quite a shock, but according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Vogel received “assurances” prior to the game that the organization would support him in taking a “hard line” with coaching Westbrook. One source close to the situation told McMenamin that the message from management to the Lakers coaching staff was, “You got to do what you got to do.”

When asked what led to his decision to bench Westbrook down the stretch, Vogel answered matter-of-factly.

“Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game,” he said, per McMenamin.

New story: Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook was sanctioned by Lakers management, sources told ESPN. With the team teetering around .500 at the midway point, the staff in essence was told “you got to do what you got to do” with Westbrook https://t.co/DSKiaBSHSe — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 20, 2022

Westbrook was 5-for-17 from the field and had struggled on the defensive end throughout Wednesday’s game. The performance from the former MVP was just the latest that’s failed to live up to expectations this season.

In 45 games for the Lakers this season, Westbrook has averaged 18.5 points, 7.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest. He’s shot just 43.3 percent from the floor, 30.4 percent from beyond the arc and 66.8 percent from the free-throw line, all of which are nearly career-low marks for the 33-year-old.

Nevertheless, NBA fans and media members were shocked to see the Lakers and Vogel take such a hard-line stance with planting Westbrook on the bench. Many wondered what the organization will do as a next step.

I love this so much. They’re determined to make Vogel the scapegoat for the dumb Westbrook trade and a broken roster, and he knows it, so he’s going down swinging. https://t.co/GvIhJSGVbi — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 20, 2022

Kinda sucks that the coach needs the “blessing” of the management on his rotations and subs. But yeah guys, this actually happens in basketball, it’s just never let out, and the coaches usually will always cover and protect the management (cause yeah they’re the ones paying lol) https://t.co/3k81OYLNU6 — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) January 20, 2022

This is going to get ugly huh? https://t.co/767AWy8HoC — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) January 20, 2022

Translation on Vogel's response: "I never wanted Russell Westbrook. I want the Front office and Russell Westbrook to know this. That's why I never prioritized his lineups and spacing. This is me sending a message to Russ and the Front Office." pic.twitter.com/I0f8xvCrTa — NBAPlayersRHuman (@Alwaysn4evaArt) January 20, 2022

Frank Vogel is the scapegoat but Russell Westbrook is the problem. Full video: https://t.co/6sQKqi7Qo2 pic.twitter.com/gtPPpBdUi0 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 20, 2022

Among the potential changes that’s been floated for the Lakers to make is to part ways with Vogel. However, a latest report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed that the head coach’s job is safe, at least for now.

After losing four of their last five, the Lakers (22-23) will head to Orlando to take on the Magic on Friday.