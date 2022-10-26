NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook, House News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Despite all the trade rumors surrounding Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, it doesn't appear that he's ready to move on from Los Angeles.

According to Dan Rovell of Action Network, F1 heiress Petra Ecclestone sold her home on Tigertail Road in Brentwood to Russell Westbrook for $37 million.

As if this news wasn't interesting enough, Rovell added that Westbrook's new property is across the street from LeBron James' home.

"Told that F1 heiress, Petra Ecclestone sold her home on celebrity packed Tigertail Road in Brentwood to Russell Westbrook for $37M yesterday. The house is directly across the street from LeBron James," Rovell reported on Twitter.



Unsurprisingly, basketball fans had a lot to say about this discovery.

"That's a crazy purchase for a crib he's only gonna be in for 1 year," a fan tweeted.

"Bron gonna have him running drills with Bryce and Bronny," another fan wrote.

A third fan tweeted, "Nah this hilarious lol."

Westbrook has really struggled to start this season, averaging 10.3 points per game on 28.9 percent shooting from the field.

The Lakers are 0-3 heading into this Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.