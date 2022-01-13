NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Recent Play

The start of Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has been one of the most scrutinized storylines of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far. After the organization executed a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards to land the former MVP, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing in the City of Angels.

Westbrook’s play as of late has been particularly dreadful. In the Lakers loss on Wednesday night to the Sacramento Kings, the 33-year-old point guard went 2-for-14 and scored just eight points.

The performance continued a morbid stretch for Westbrook. Over his last three games, the nine-time All-Star has made just eight of his 40 shot attempts and scored a total of 23 points.

After the Lakers fell 125-117 to a 17-27 Kings team, Westbrook offered up a harsh assessment of his recent play.

“I can’t make a [expletive] shot,” he said.

He continued by saying that he’s hesitant to frame his recent play as a slump, but he vowed to take a look in the mirror and see what he can do better from a shooting standpoint.

“Honestly, the word slump for me is not something I lean on. I stay locked into my craft figuring it out,” Westbrook said, per All Lakers. “I’m just in a position of trying to figure out the best way to play at the moment and it’s simple as that. I’ll figure it out and that’s that…The best thing about the NBA, getting the chance to go back to the drawing board, look at how you can be effective at least from the scoring side of it.”

Russell Westbrook (2/14 FG) after loss to the Kings: "I got no excuses. I don't point fingers. I always look at myself & figure out ways to become better but one thing I never do is panic. I never lack confidence in myself & what I'm capable of doing."pic.twitter.com/lCsSeiysBF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 13, 2022

NBA Twitter hasn’t been as self-reflective as Westbrook during his recent stretch of play. Fans on social media blasted the Lakers point guard on Wednesday night and wondered if he’ll ever get back on track this season.

Russell Westbrook tonight: 8 PTS

2-14 FG

0-5 3-PT Unstoppable. 😤 pic.twitter.com/87vQbgcRiF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 13, 2022

Russell Westbrook over his last 3 games: 8 points (2-14 FG)

6 points (2-12 FG)

9 points (4-14 FG) pic.twitter.com/aX6nfSGfho — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 13, 2022

how is Russell Westbrook THIS bad? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WDbRnPb1Rb — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 13, 2022

Russell Westbrook is must see tv man. What is this??? 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vhHFKyPV4F — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) January 13, 2022

Russell Westbrook just has no place on the Lakers. You can’t even deny that at this point — SWISHOUT (@swishout) January 13, 2022

The animosity towards Westbrook has been mounting throughout the Lakers underwhelming campaign. Many expected the veteran point guard to fit in with the rest of the team much quicker and have attributed LA’s struggles largely to him.

The Lakers have managed to bounce back slightly from their horrid start and are now 21-21 through the first half of the regular season. Still, it’s hard to see the organization as a legitimate title contender with one of its best players in the midst of a slump.